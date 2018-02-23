Viral 'Splash' Vid Creator: 'The Best Ideas Come At Two In The Morning'

Animator and special-effects expert Ryan Jonathan has wowed South Africans with his "Splash (The Last Drop)" video, a parody horror-movie trailer sending up the universally derided national water-saving mascot, Splash.

Besides the inspiration he gets bouncing ideas around in a WhatsApp group with a small number of friends, he says "the best ideas come at two o'clock in the morning, when I am listening to music or busy working on something."

Jonathan says the "Splash" concept came about after he saw jokes on social media about how scary the anti-drought mascot was.

😲😲😲! This is the new water saving mascot. Jirre are they trying to save water by scaring all the kids in Cape Town away or what. Dude is creepy af! pic.twitter.com/1HVLFBBI0I — Daddy (@LifeisSavage) February 15, 2018

Maybe the Cape Town save water mascot was designed, knowing we'd make memes out of it and make it viral... pic.twitter.com/zv1oXnL8RQ — David Taylor (@DaveTheCarGuy) February 18, 2018

When you see the save water mascot pic.twitter.com/XzdrtGVqmO — andro (@thandiblue) February 17, 2018

Splash is #CapeTown 's new Mascot. His goal is to inspire you to save water...Or generate water with your tears of terror... pic.twitter.com/d3qJqf0zDq — Pierre Pienaar (@PierrePienaar) February 19, 2018

"I obviously saw the memes on Twitter and all the posts about people making fun of how scary the water-saving mascot looks, and I [thought] it would be cool to make a video out of this – take the scary side of the character a bit more seriously and portray him in a horror movie trailer," he said.

He mixed small clips from other movies such as "IT" with YouTube clips, and with the help of his friends it took him two days to create the hilarious video.

The creator says he had no idea whether the video was going to turn heads.

"With this one, I was scared I was spending too much time on the creativity and I was missing the fun aspect completely."

He rates his first meme video as one of his best.

Despite the backlash he sometimes receives, he says: "Cape Town is going through a water crisis and a difficult time – it is always is a good thing to try to make people laugh."