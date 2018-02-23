All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    23/02/2018 11:03 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Viral 'Splash' Vid Creator: 'The Best Ideas Come At Two In The Morning'

    😂 😂 😂 😂

    Animator and special-effects expert Ryan Jonathan has wowed South Africans with his "Splash (The Last Drop)" video, a parody horror-movie trailer sending up the universally derided national water-saving mascot, Splash.

    Besides the inspiration he gets bouncing ideas around in a WhatsApp group with a small number of friends, he says "the best ideas come at two o'clock in the morning, when I am listening to music or busy working on something."

    Jonathan says the "Splash" concept came about after he saw jokes on social media about how scary the anti-drought mascot was.

    "I obviously saw the memes on Twitter and all the posts about people making fun of how scary the water-saving mascot looks, and I [thought] it would be cool to make a video out of this – take the scary side of the character a bit more seriously and portray him in a horror movie trailer," he said.

    He mixed small clips from other movies such as "IT" with YouTube clips, and with the help of his friends it took him two days to create the hilarious video.

    The creator says he had no idea whether the video was going to turn heads.

    "With this one, I was scared I was spending too much time on the creativity and I was missing the fun aspect completely."

    He rates his first meme video as one of his best.

    Despite the backlash he sometimes receives, he says: "Cape Town is going through a water crisis and a difficult time – it is always is a good thing to try to make people laugh."

    MORE:Capetown droughtDay ZeroNewsRyan Jonathansave-water mascot