Finally, Comic-Con is coming to South Africa. The event will be held at the Kyalami International Convention Centre on September 14-16, 2018, courtesy of Reed Exhibitions Africa.
The comic extravaganza will see African comic enthusiasts, geeks, gamers and nerds alike come together in their superhero outfits and feast on the three-day event.
The event will be a first Comic-Con hosted in Africa. For those not clued up about what happens at these events, fear not: here's what to expect at Comic-Con Africa.
Pop-culture festival
Comic-Con is one of the biggest pop-culture events in the U.S., and the African version will also feature almost everything pop culture, from superhero comics to gaming – plus a host of international stars you have become accustomed to in mainstream media.
It will also be used to promote new series and movies, comic books, anime and manga. Probably the most exciting prospect for series lovers is that there will be discussions with members of the "Game Of Thrones" and "The Big Bang Theory" casts.
More than just comics
Comic-Con is more than just comics event – there will be a cosplay competition, for fans dressed up as their favourite characters.
VS Gaming announced it will run eSports competitions under its DGL brand at the event, which means the will there will be a whole range of video games in which the top gamers battle it out.
Be on the lookout for toys‚ gadgets‚ clothing‚ anime‚ manga‚ collectible card games‚ video games‚ webcomics and fantasy novels. Troy Baker and Nolan North from Assassins Creed will also be at Comic-Con Africa.
Other companies to look out for who have signed up to exhibit include Microsoft Xbox, ASUS, Megarom, HP, MSI's notebook division, Girl Gamers, Aikidz, and Pops Toys.
Tickets
Though not available yet, tickets for Comic-Con Africa will reportedly be R120 per person for a day pass, with discounts available on passes for the whole weekend – this is according to Reed Exhibitions Africa managing director Carol Weaving.