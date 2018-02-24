'Don't Trust ANC Wolves In Sheep's Clothing'

It's okay to be optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa, but it would be naive but it would be naive to trust those in the ANC who who fought for and defended his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

This according to former Business Day editor and now ABSA's head of communications, Songezo Zibi, who in a series of tweets, recalled an experience in Parliament with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

When I was Editor of Business Day we published a picture from parliament the previous day. Minutes after completing a meeting where Thuli Madonsela was denied more budget to do her work, Mathole Motshekga was menacingly wagging his a finger in her face. He was angry — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

He was angry because according to him and fellow ANC MPs she was "targeting the ANC and government and not WMC". The real reason is that they were angry about the Nkandla report in which Thuli found Zuma to be liable to refund the public purse for the Nkandla project. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

He was angry because she dared challenge ANC power, because she exposed the lies of its president and because her persistence was exposing his and other ANC MPs coverup of brazen theft. Today he wants to act brand new, like we don't see him and his ilk. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

He warned that such members of the ANC may not share Ramaphosa's vision.

Such people, and there are many of them, are no friends of the people. They're not rooted in any principle other than ANC political hegemony. If a murderous dictator were to emerge from the party they'd protect him/her just as they protected Zuma's looting — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

Zibi said these members drove South Africa to the "brink of institutional and political collapse".

It is okay to be optimistic about Cyril. But it would be naive to believe the same wolves who have driven this country to the brink of institutional and political collapse are to be hailed as saviors now that they're singing new slogans. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

They haven't changed. Their slogans are a symptom of the same illness they've always had at our expense, prostrating themselves at the feet of an ANC President. It's mere coincidence to them that this one is promising to do right by by the people. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

He said the ANC needs to atone for the "destruction" caused by its choice in electing Zuma.

Right next to Cyril as ANC chairman is Gwede Mantashe who was unashamed about bashing the judiciary. Calling luminaries of our struggle such as Pius Langa and Dikgang Moseneke "counter revolutionary enemies of the people". Today he's acting brand new like we don't remember — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

If we choose to forget we will deserve every misfortune that befalls is in future. Lesson: in politics institutions are as important as leadership. As an institution the ANC hasn't even begun to atone for the destruction caused by its choice, the Zuma era. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

We must demand more and better. The people who looted Limpopo to the ground are still roaming the streets with money that belongs to the poor. Some are even heroes. This forgetfulness, this carelessness is a big threat to our future. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) February 24, 2018

