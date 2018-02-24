All Sections
    24/02/2018 14:08 SAST

    'Don't Trust ANC Wolves In Sheep's Clothing'

    "Their slogans are a symptom of the same illness they’ve always had at our expense, prostrating themselves at the feet of an ANC President."

    Getty Images
    The African National Congress (ANC) top six at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on April 16, 2016.

    It's okay to be optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa, but it would be naive but it would be naive to trust those in the ANC who who fought for and defended his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

    This according to former Business Day editor and now ABSA's head of communications, Songezo Zibi, who in a series of tweets, recalled an experience in Parliament with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

    He warned that such members of the ANC may not share Ramaphosa's vision.

    Zibi said these members drove South Africa to the "brink of institutional and political collapse".

    He said the ANC needs to atone for the "destruction" caused by its choice in electing Zuma.

