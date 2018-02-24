EFF: 'KZN Political Killings Are ANC's Fault'

The EFF has accused the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal of being responsible for political killings in the province, saying party members are politically intolerant and act like thugs.

EFF members were addressing the Moerane Commission of inquiry into political killings in KZN on Friday. The party's deputy secretary-general, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, said that reporting cases to law enforcement agencies "yields no fruit," IOL reported.

"We have suffered from the ANC violence; we have experienced them as a politically intolerant people who find it so easy to hurt black people," Mkhaliphi reportedly said.

TimesLive reported that the EFF criticized the inquiry, saying there were no political killings in the province but only intra-party killings within the ANC.

The party's national spokesman, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ led their debate.

Ndlozi reportedly warned the commission not to label the ANC intra-party killings as political.

"What is a political killing? How do you characterise a political killing such that you set up a commission that must spend resources‚ the limited resources of our people‚ probing something they assume is a political killing? There is no politics here. They [ANC] are killing themselves the same way a thug will come to your house for your cellphone and kill you for your refrigerator," he reportedly said.

"To brand it political is almost to suspend a due police investigation that must take place. So these are not political killings and that really underlines our conceptual prioritisation in relation to what the objectives of the commission are."