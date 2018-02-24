Three school pupils, out of approximately 500 in a race to snap a selfie with local artist Zahara, face a disciplinary hearing and were charged with bringing the school into disrepute, according to Daily Dispatch.​

The "Lengoma" singer Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana was dropping her niece off at Lumko High School in East London when more than 500 students ran to her hoping to grab a snap with the award-winning artist.

However, of the 500, only the three were charged with bringing the school into disrepute and were subsequently sent home by the headmaster‚ MW Links‚ pending their disciplinary hearing.

These learners Bulelani Mrubata‚ 20‚ Asemahle Yekelo‚ 18‚ and Nizole Tomsana‚ 18 – said they joined the pupils who also left their classes.

"They were the first to run to Zahara‚ and then others followed them."

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the disciplinary action was launched only against the "rebellious" trio because they had allegedly led the mass class walkout.