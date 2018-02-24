This Is How Much Sugar Is In A Cadbury Creme Egg

There's so much to love about Cadbury Creme Eggs. Not only does the Easter treat remind us of our childhoods, but nothing satisfies our sugar cravings quite like its soft, milk chocolate shell and delicious cream filling.

But while the chocolate eggs sure are tasty, they actually contain a shocking amount of sugar — 26g, or six teaspoons, to be exact!

To give a visual perspective, one U.K. mom shared a photo comparing the egg to the amount of sugar it contains.

"Warning, may upset Creme Egg lovers," Rebecca Bilham wrote on the Facebook page The Little Red Hut Home & Gifts.

While some people admitted in the comments that they were surprised by the sugar content, others weren't fazed at all.

Others noted that drinking pop or adding sugar to coffee or tea can be just as bad as eating one Cadbury egg.

Considering Cadbury Creme Eggs contain 26g of sugar, it's not surprising that the sweet soluble is their main ingredient. However, in an interview with The Sun U.K., Bilham called the sugar content comparison in her photo "frightening."

"We all know they're full of sugar but actually seeing it in pure form it appears such a lot," she said. "I have let my son eat them at Easter, but I am conscious of his daily intake anyway and when you see eye-opening content like this on social media it does make you stop and think twice."

The chocolate treat is a favourite among kids and adults alike, and now that Easter is on its way, Bilham's photo is a reminder to be wary of sugar intake.

Health Canada does not have specific recommendations for sugar consumption, however, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises that sugar calories for kids and adults should not be more than 10 per cent of their total energy intake.

More specifically, WHO recommends that sugar calories only make up five per cent of daily intake, which works out to be about 25 grams of sugar per day for an adult, CBC reports. That amount is equal to one Cadbury Creme Egg.

"I have to stop eating so much sugar!!!" I say as I eat my third cadbury creme egg of the day. — Jackie (@jakimann) April 16, 2017

While it seems the sugar content of the chocolate egg won't deter people from eating them, a Cadbury spokesperson advised consumers that the treat is meant to be eaten in moderation.

"As with all of our delicious Cadbury chocolate, Cadbury Creme Eggs can be enjoyed as part of a healthy, balanced diet," the spokesperson told The Independent.

They also added that this treat is only available during the Easter season, so you might as well enjoy it while you can.

