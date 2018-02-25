Cabinet Reshuffle Talks For ANC Top Six On Monday?

Speculation is rife that the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will be discussed at an ANC top six meeting on Monday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet soon and appoint a deputy president. The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) held a meeting on Sunday, but the issue of a Cabinet reshuffle was not discussed there, according to party secretary-general Ace Magashule.

"We're going to move with speed to ensure that there's no anxiety around the issue of Cabinet," Magashule reportedly said.

According to TimesLive, "it's not an NEC matter. The president will discuss with us [top six] and the alliance partners so it's not a matter for the NEC. It's not the NEC that will discuss and decide ministers and who becomes what. We will be engaging ourselves with the president," he reportedly said.

City Press reported that Ramaphosa was expected to change only three ministers – finance, public enterprises and mineral resources, with more to come after next year's general elections.

But according to the Mail & Guardian, more ministries could be affected, with the heads of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane also reportedly on the chopping block.

The paper reported that Ramaphosa was expected to announce his Cabinet by this coming Friday.

Magashule announced new deployments within the party on Sunday, including the heads of subcommittees.

The subcommittee on constitutional and legal affairs will be chaired by Dr Zweli Mkhize; information and publicity led by Nkenke Kekana; Enoch Godongwana will continue with the economic transformation subcommittee; Edna Molewa moves from international relations to the national disciplinary committee; and Fikile Mbalula stays as elections head.

Former MP Tony Yengeni was appointed as peace and stability chair.

Nomvula Mokonyane will head the national disciplinary committee of appeals and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will head the political committee.