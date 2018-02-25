IN PICTURES: The Week That Was Around The World

[Warning: Graphic material may upset some viewers]

Florida Shooting (USA) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Adin Chistian (16), student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, embraces his mother Denyse, next to the crosses and Stars of David placed in front of the fence of the school to commemorate the victims of a shooting, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 19, 2018.

Pyeongchang Olympics (South Korea) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea, February 17, 2018.

Milan Fashion Week (Italy) REUTERS/Tony Gentile A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018.

Mount Sinabung Volcano (Indonesia) Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

'Flour War' Carnival (Greece) REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Two revelers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece February 19, 2018.

Blood Of A Cobra (Thailand) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2018" (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 19, 2018.

Pyeongchang Olympics (South Korea) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs, February 16, 2018, South Korea.

Cape Town Drought (South Africa) REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 20, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city.

Mars Experiment (Israel) REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Israeli scientists participate in an experiment simulating a mission to Mars, at the D-MARS Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station project of Israel's Space Agency, Ministry of Science, near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, February 18, 2018.

Elephant Tranquillised (Kenya) REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquillised elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya February 21, 2018.

Eastern Ghouta Under Siege (Syria) REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 22, 2018.

Trump's "Listening Session" (USA) REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018.

Pyeongchang Olympics (South Korea) REUTERS/Mike Blake Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff of the U.S. Jonathan Cheever of the U.S. and Regino Hernandez of Spain.

Sahel Migrant Crisis (Libya) REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili Migrants from Niger wait before they are deported by Libyan authorities, in Misrata, Libya, February 19, 2018.

Israeli Soldier During Clash (Palestine / Occupied West Bank) REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman An Israeli soldier takes up position during clashes with Palestinian protesters near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018.

Late Billy Graham's Daughter Mourns (USA) REUTERS/Jonathan Drake Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. February 22, 2018.

Dubai Hyperloop Design Unveiled (United Arab Emirates) REUTERS/Christopher Pike Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 22, 2018. The hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions.

Flooding In Bandung (Indonesia) Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi Motorist are stranded at Bojongsoang street as flood hits the street in Bandung, Indonesia, February 23, 2018.

Burial Site Uncovered (Egypt) REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Egyptian antiquities worker brushes a coffin inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018.

Tokyo Marathon (Japan) KYODO Kyodo / Reuters Dickson Chumba of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Tokyo Marathon 2018 in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo February 25, 2018.

Boko Haram Attack (Nigeria) REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde A relative of one of the missing school girls reacts in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018.

SpaceX Falcon 9 (USA) REUTERS/Gene Blevins The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite streaks across the sky after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California, U.S., February 22, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II At London Fashion Week (United Kingdom) REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018.

Jacob Zuma Farewell Party (South Africa) REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham Former South African President Jacob Zuma leaves Tuynhuys at Parliament, where President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted a Cabinet farewell in his honour, Cape Town, February 20, 2018.