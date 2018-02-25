NPA Team: 'Zuma Must Face Charges'

A team of prosecutors assessing whether former president Jacob Zuma should face his day in court have reportedly made recommendations to their boss, Shaun Abrahams, that all charges against Zuma should be reinstated.

It is now left to Abrahams to announce the decision.

City Press reported on Sunday that the team of five senior prosecutors unanimously recommended on Friday that Zuma face all charges that were previously withdrawn against him. The newspaper said the team signed a memorandum which was handed to Abrahams on Friday, informing him of their recommendations.

When the charges were first brought against Zuma in 2005, the charge sheet disclosed that between 1995 and 2005, Zuma or his family allegedly received 783 payments totalling more than R4-million from Schabir Shaik or his companies.

After the charges were dropped in 2009, the Supreme Court of Appeal in October last year set aside the decision.

City Press reported that since Wednesday, the team of prosecutors has been working around the clock, putting together an indictment detailing the charges that Zuma and his co-accused.

Sources told City Press that although there were several disagreements over who should remain part of the team that would prosecute Zuma, they all agreed he failed to make a compelling argument to have his charges dropped.