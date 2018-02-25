Public Protector: Hell No, I Won't Go

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting back against her critics and says she won't heed calls for her to resign. In an interview with Frankly Speaking on SABC3 on Sunday night, Mkhwebane said she would remain in her post until her term ends in 2023, and said criticisms that her reports were "soft" were not true.

She has been heavily criticised for her handling of the Absa/CIEX report, and the Estina dairy farm matter.

But on Sunday she said the majority of her reports were about "bread-and-butter" issues and that people did not read those.

My remedial action is not soft. For example, in the matter of Ngaka Modiri Molema Municipality I directed that money be paid back after an irregular appointment. In Limpopo, I called an MEC to pay back money after an irregular appointment #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

I have done a number of big cases but it is the "bread and butter" matters that are in the majority #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

We have published around 40 formal investigation reports because people are not interested in these "bread and butter matters #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

She said she is independent and that she will not resign, in spite of "threats" to her independence such as the recent cost award against her in the Absa case.

I am independent. Unfortunately now I will be doing my work with fear because of this issue of personal costs when I defend my reports in court #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

I remain focussed, doing my work without fear, favour or prejudice. There is a threat on our independence. The award of personal costs in the #CIEX bears testimony #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

On calls by opposition parties for my removal from office. SA is a constitutional democracy. People have freedom of expression but I won't quit. I'm going to be here until 2023. #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

Mkhwebane cited the Mandela funeral case as an example of a case where her office is making a difference. Her report found that officials had stolen funds earmarked for Nelson Mandela's funeral.

My reports do make an impact. Look at the Mandela funeral report. Action is being taken. A CFO is being disciplined. Look at the Glebelands Hostel issue. Minister Mbalula is opening a satellite police station there in response to my remedial action #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

In the Absa/CIEX case, last week, the High Court in Pretoria set aside the remedial action she recommended, that Absa should pay back the state R1.1-billion for a loan that was unlawfully granted to its predecessor by the apartheid government.

According to eNCA, the court found that Mkhwebane had acted unlawfully, reached beyond her legal powers and breached provisions of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja).

The court also found that she "does not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice", by failing to tell the court about meetings she had with the presidency regarding the Absa matter.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is the latest body calling for her removal. According to Eyewitness News (EWN), Outa says it will write to the speaker of Parliament to request a debate on Mkhwebane's fitness for office.

On Sunday, Mkhwebane said allegations that her report was influenced by her alleged closeness to former president Jacob Zuma were unfounded.

I don't know where the issue of close proximity to the president comes from. I met him from the first time after my appointment #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

I cannot avoid working with the Presidency because I have a duty to investigate breaches of the executive ethics, which he is a custodian of #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

One of the meetings with the Presidency was about issues relating to the executive ethics. It was not relating to the CIEX case. I didn't disclose it for that reason. #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

I'm still taking legal advise on CIEX. I will be meeting Senior Counsel to decide whether there will be an appeal and if it will be on the entire judgment or part thereof #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

She was also in hot water over her handling of the Estina dairy farm complaint, in which she recommended that action be taken against local politicians, but ignored broader state capture allegations involving the Gupta family.

But Mkhwebane said the allegations against the Guptas in that matter only arose when her report was nearing completion. She also said she did not have the funds to fully investigate state capture.

In the original complaint, she was also not asked to investigate ministers alleged to be involved in state capture, she said.

The complaint we received was in relation to the administrative part of #Vrede; how the agreement was entered into. Nowhere in the complaint were there allegations against Zwane and Magashule. I would urge people to read the report. #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

The #Vrede report has been taken on review. I'm glad it has. We will avail the record so that everybody can see. #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

I again call on people to read the #Vrede report. The executive summary is only 14 pages. They will see what the complaint was & what we investigated. The issue of the R30m wedding only came last year after Gupta leaks. Report was already in its final stages #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

She said some of the issues related to state capture should be taken over by the state capture commission of inquiry.

I wanted the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to take over some of the complaints that have been lodged with my office that relate to that matter #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

My predecessor referred the state capture investigation to the Commission of Inquiry because of lack of resources. I opposed the president's review of the report and said if the investigation was to be returned to me I needed R30m to investigate #FranklySpeaking — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 25, 2018

Mkhwebane took the opportunity to explain that she was underfunded, something her predecessor Thuli Madonsela had also complained about.