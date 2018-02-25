All Sections
    25/02/2018 21:43 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Wait... Mugabe's Not President Anymore? -- Zanu-PF Youths In Rural Zimbabwe

    Former president Robert Mugabe stepped down following a military intervention in November.

    REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
    Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010.

    Some Zanu-PF youths in rural Zimbabwe were reportedly "shocked" to hear that ex-president Robert Mugabe was no longer the ruling party's leader - three months after the nonagenarian's ouster.

    Mugabe stepped down from power following a military intervention "targeting criminals around him" in November.

    But three months after his ouster, some Zanu-PF youth in rural Mashonaland province were shocked to learn that the former president had been deposed, according to a New Zimbabwe.com report.

    Mashonaland chairperson, Mike Madiro revealed this while addressing a Zanu-PF extra ordinary provincial committee in Mutare recently.

    "We had a meeting in Chipinge District and in some areas such as Mahenye our cadres did not even know that (ex) president Mugabe was no longer in office. They were shocked to hear the news that president Mugabe is no longer in power. Close to 600 youths were also shocked that the party has rebranded cars," Madiro was quoted as saying.

    -- News24

    MORE:Africa NewsNewsRobert MugabeWorld NewsZanu-PFZimbabwe