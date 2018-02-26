All Sections
    NEWS
    26/02/2018 23:20 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Bathabile Dlamini For Women? What The Actual Hell, Say Tweeters

    President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet on Monday evening.

    Marvin Adams/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
    Bathabile Dlamini, president of the ANC Women's League seen during the 54th ANC national conference.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening made sweeping changes to his Cabinet, including resurrecting some of the casualties of former president Jacob Zuma's earlier reshuffles (and burying many of Zuma's worst appointments).


    Among the resurrected is Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, ending Malusi Gigaba's reign at the helm of Treasury (for what was less than a year). Other resurrections include Bheki Cele, who returns to the ministry of police, and Pravin Gordhan – former finance minister – who replaces Lynne Brown at public enterprises.

    Like Gigaba, some of the most notorious ministers of the (p)receding Zuma regime did not get the boot, but were simply shifted to other important positions. Among these are Bathabile Dlamini – formerly Minister of Social Development – to the role of Minister of Women (Presidency), and Nomvula Mokonyane – formerly Minister of Water and Sanitation – to Minister of Communications.

    And how is everyone feeling about this?


    Ramaphosa's new Cabinet seems to have evoked mixed feelings – but as far as the appointment of Dlamini is concerned, many people are furious. Really furious.

    We've got bad news for you, Valentine...

