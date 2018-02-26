Bathabile Dlamini For Women? What The Actual Hell, Say Tweeters

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening made sweeping changes to his Cabinet, including resurrecting some of the casualties of former president Jacob Zuma's earlier reshuffles (and burying many of Zuma's worst appointments).

#CabinetReshuffle 10 people have been fired:

- Lynne Brown

- Faith Muthambi

- Mosebenzi Zwane

- Des van Rooyen

- David Mahlobo

- Nathi Nhleko

- Bongani Bongo

- Hlengiwe Mkhize

- Fikile Mbalula

- Joe Maswanganyi. — Genevieve Quintal (@GenMQ) February 26, 2018



Among the resurrected is Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, ending Malusi Gigaba's reign at the helm of Treasury (for what was less than a year). Other resurrections include Bheki Cele, who returns to the ministry of police, and Pravin Gordhan – former finance minister – who replaces Lynne Brown at public enterprises.

Like Gigaba, some of the most notorious ministers of the (p)receding Zuma regime did not get the boot, but were simply shifted to other important positions. Among these are Bathabile Dlamini – formerly Minister of Social Development – to the role of Minister of Women (Presidency), and Nomvula Mokonyane – formerly Minister of Water and Sanitation – to Minister of Communications.

And how is everyone feeling about this?



Ramaphosa's new Cabinet seems to have evoked mixed feelings – but as far as the appointment of Dlamini is concerned, many people are furious. Really furious.

Really hope @CyrilRamaphosa has something up his sleeve later, with appointment of Bathabile. Problem is in such a violent country, where rape & murder of women & children are endemic, Women portfolio should be a SERIOUS appointment, not something to play around with https://t.co/AeDKdgFkwB — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 26, 2018

We have a Minister of Women that doesn't respect our Human Rights Commission.... subpoenaed on the same day she is made Minister...#f*ckinglovely — David Turnbull (@dt_b9) February 26, 2018

So our new minister or women is the lady that calls Black Girls who protest against rape "tea girls"? A whole wow. — Babes Womzabalazo (@NalediChirwa) February 26, 2018

South Africa has a crisis of Gender Based Violence (rape scourge and all) and @CyrilRamaphosa appoints Bathabilr Dlamini as Minister of Women and Children? My sisters you're on your own. #CabinetReshuffle — Tshepo Motsitsi (@tshepo_motsitsi) February 26, 2018

Bathabile Dlamini is responsible for women???.....Why...Why....What did women do to you Mr Pres?? #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/NpAhfPFwdN — Mandisa (@mandisa_nkosi) February 26, 2018

Bathabile once said men chosen cos "women are too emotional"....the antithesis of what gender activists & theorists teach..DO NOT diminish our intelligence, ability to think and act rationally Bathabile more patriarchal than many men I know @CyrilRamaphosa — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 26, 2018

Speaking on behalf of all SA women, from now on,, we are all males until Bathabile is removed. #CabinetReshuffle 😥😥 — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) February 26, 2018

As a woman, I say no thanks...if the men need a Minister, go right ahead, Bathabile is all yours...I say No Thanks!! — megan (@brandme01) February 26, 2018

Bathabile Dlamini: responsible for a national crisis, completely incapable – and now in charge of fighting the patriarchy. — Phillip de Wet (@phillipdewet) February 26, 2018

