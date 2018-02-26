BREAKING: Ramaphosa Reshuffles Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his Cabinet. He said he needed to balance stability and continuity with renewal and economic recovery. David Mabuza will be deputy president.

MINISTRY OLD MINISTER HUFFPOST'S CALL NEW MINISTER AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY & FISHERIES Zokwana Stay ARTS AND CULTURE Mthethwa Stay BASIC EDUCATION Motshekga Stay COMMUNICATIONS Kubayi Stay Mokonyane COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE Van Rooyen Dump Mkhize (Z) DEFENCE AND MILITARY VETERANS Mapisa-Nqakula Stay ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Patel Stay ENERGY Mahlobo Dump Radebe ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS Molewa Stay FINANCE Gigaba Stay Nene HEALTH Motsoaledi Stay HIGHER EDUCATION AND TRAINING Mkhize Stay Pandor HOME AFFAIRS Dlodlo Stay Gigaba HUMAN SETTLEMENTS Sisulu Stay Mfeketo INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION Nkoana-Mashabane Stay Sisulu JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES Masutha Dump LABOUR Oliphant Stay MINERAL RESOURCES Zwane Dump Mantashe POLICE Mbalula Dump Cele PUBLIC ENTERPRISES Brown Dump Gordhan PUBLIC SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATION Muthambi Dump Dlodlo PUBLIC WORKS Nhleko Dump Nxesi RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND LAND REFORM Nkwinti Dump Nkoana-Mashabane SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Pandor Stay Kubayi-Ngubane SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Zulu Stay SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT Dlamini Dump Shabangu SPORT AND RECREATION Nxesi Stay Xasa STATE SECURITY Bongo Dump Duba TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND POSTAL SERVICES Cwele Stay TOURISM Xasa Stay Hanekom TRADE AND INDUSTRY Davies Stay TRANSPORT Maswanganyi Stay Nzimande WATER AND SANITATION Mokonyane Dump Nkwinti WOMEN IN THE PRESIDENCY Shabangu Stay THE PRESIDENCY Radebe Stay Dlamini-Zuma (PME) /Dlamini (Women)

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE

Fellow South Africans,

I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive.

These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.

In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.

We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed.

With respect to Ministers, I have decided to make the following changes:

- Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

- Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

- Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

- Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

- Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

- International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

- Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

- Police: Mr Bheki Cele

- Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

- Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

- Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

- Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

- Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

- Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

- Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

- State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

- The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

- The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

- Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

- Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

- Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

With respect to Deputy Ministers, I have made the following changes:

- Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

- Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana

- Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

- Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

- Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.

Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint:

- Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

- Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

- Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

- Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow.

I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa.

I thank you for your attention.

Good evening.

ANC WELCOMES CHANGES TO THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCED BY THE PRESIDENT

The African National Congress (ANC) notes and welcomes the changes to the National Executive of the Republic of South Africa announced today by the President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa. President Ramaphosa, exercised his constitutional responsibilities, in line with Section 91 of the constitution to appoint the Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

As the ANC, we particularly commend the President for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the National Officials of the ANC and our Alliance Partners. Undoubtedly, this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the African National Congress, in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the President, lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government.

The ANC congratulates Deputy President-elect Comrade David Mabuza as well as all comrades appointed and intended to be appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers. We assure them of the organisation's support in the execution of their duties.

We extend our gratitude to all comrades who served in the immediate past Cabinet and are confident that they and their skills are not lost to the ANC. The ANC is confident that, as disciplined members of the organization, they will continue to serve the movement and the people of South Africa in whatever capacity they are deployed.

IS RAMAPHOSA KEEPING MOKONYANE?

EFF leader Julius Malema says Nomvula Mokonyane is staying in Cabinet and possibly being moved to the department of communications. But she's all but crippled and destroyed the department of water and sanitation. Check out ace City Press reporter Sipho Masondo run the rule over Mokonyane here.

JULIUS THE ORACLE?

EFF leader Julius Malema is normally not far from being off the mark. He tweeted that Malusi Gigaba (finance) and Nomvula Mokonyane (water and sanitation) are staying. Really?

How do you keep Gigaba of all the people and talk about fight against state capture? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

What makes Nomvula survive all the time? Now going to communications — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

GAME OVER FOR FIKILE?

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula seemingly has let the cat out of the bag. He's changed his Twitter name to "ANC Elections Chair". It previously said "MinisterFear Fokkol". See for yourself:

President Ramaphosa, Is going to ANNOUNCE cabinet changes in a few hours . I HAVE PACKED ALREADY LETS MOVE ON ...... — ANC Elections Chair (@MbalulaFikile) February 26, 2018

Am ready to be reconsidered... — ANC Elections Chair (@MbalulaFikile) February 26, 2018

Ramaphosa has been adamant that the ANC and government need to be punctual... so the postponement is not going down well in some quarters...

Ramapostponer is postponing again from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. And this is the man who promised us punctuality! — Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) February 26, 2018

THE 5 GHOSTS OF MABUZA'S PAST

The ANC's new deputy president is a mysterious man, embroiled in countless allegations and controversies dating back almost 10 years. From millions of rands stashed in his home and having a private army, to being behind political assassinations in Mpumalanga – the cloud hanging over Mabuza's head is dark; very dark.

DEPUTY PRESIDENT DAVID MABUZA?

In a strategic powerplay, David Mabuza has been propelled to national significance but an analysis of his history will show that he wrote the playbook of political chicanery that Zuma deploys. He was elected deputy president of the ANC in December and has indicated that he will soon resign as premier of Mpumalanga.

WHO SHOULD GET THE BOOT?

There are 35 ministers in Cabinet. HuffPost had a look at who deserves to get the boot – and maybe as many as 20, 25 ministers deserve to be dropped.

HuffPost's list is conservative – there are easily 10 more ministers that should pack up their executive offices before the state of the nation address. Ramaphosa will be itching for change, but he'll be wary of too much blood on the floor.

#CabinetReshuffle announcement has been delayed. It will now start at 21h30. — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 26, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his Cabinet at 20:30. UPDATE: A 1-hour delay has been announced

The announcement was made by the presidency at 19:30.

