    26/02/2018 11:20 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    'Date My Family': Black Twitter Not Impressed With Luhle

    Sunday night shows continue to amaze viewers, don't they? Luhle's attitude was this week's talking point.

    Supplied
    Luhle Khanyile.

    While "Date My Family" is supposed to help singletons find love by sending them on dates with a potential partner's family, while the family hopes that their relative is the chosen partner, on Sunday night, the opposite happened.

    Durban-based accounting student Luhle Khanyile (the singleton) was looking for love, but his attitude left the families unimpressed – and fans of the show either irritated or outraged.

    Luhle was dragged on Twitter for his attitude, labelled "rude" and "disrespectful". From his comments about polygamy and expecting his women to cook for him, to asking his chosen date to go to the gym, people could not believe their eyes – many just wanted the show to just end.

    Here are some of the tweets:

    Turns out that Luhle has been on reality shows before, which also confused tweeps.

