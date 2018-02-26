'Date My Family': Black Twitter Not Impressed With Luhle

While "Date My Family" is supposed to help singletons find love by sending them on dates with a potential partner's family, while the family hopes that their relative is the chosen partner, on Sunday night, the opposite happened.

Durban-based accounting student Luhle Khanyile (the singleton) was looking for love, but his attitude left the families unimpressed – and fans of the show either irritated or outraged.

Luhle was dragged on Twitter for his attitude, labelled "rude" and "disrespectful". From his comments about polygamy and expecting his women to cook for him, to asking his chosen date to go to the gym, people could not believe their eyes – many just wanted the show to just end.

Here are some of the tweets:

Luhle is the epitome of trash. Full package. #DateMyFamily — Boity Thulo (@Boity) February 25, 2018

As zulu's... We don't recognise Luhle as our own.



He's from Eastern cape.



Thank you.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/V4Sp36hL0x — Lee Ngwenya (@Kello_149) February 25, 2018

#DateMyFamily this guy proved the term " men are trash" pic.twitter.com/UfzmCsQXlW — TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) February 25, 2018

Someone give this Auntie a bells👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 put this rude guy in his place #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wZAchlJqEi — Tamuka Jay (@tamukajay) February 25, 2018

As South African men, we disown ths guy. We don't have any relation with him, he does not represent us. We r just as 'shook'#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/T06SXnZvc5 — Malik El-Shabazz® (@Kgosi_Azania) February 25, 2018

Turns out that Luhle has been on reality shows before, which also confused tweeps.