    26/02/2018 10:42 SAST

    'Man's Not Barry Roux' Taunts Chicco Twala In #SenzoMeyiwa Tweets

    Twala says the truth will come to light, but the popular anonymous Twitter user remains unshaken in his accusations.

    Gallo Images/Sowetan/Bafana Mahlangu
    Chicco Twala.

    The man behind the parody account "Man's Not Barry Roux" says he is not about to back down on his demand for justice for slain football star Senzo Meyiwa.

    Sunday World reported that renowned music producer Chicco Twala had hired forensic investigators to reveal the person behind the account, which earlier this month accused him and his son Longwe of being involved in Meyiwa's murder.

    Read: Kelly Khumalo Says She Can Still Remember Senzo Meyiwa's Killer

    Twala confirmed he was going after the person behind the account.

    "I met with the forensic experts three weeks ago, and I'm satisfied with the progress they have made so far. Soon we will know who this man, is and the truth will come out," Twala told the publication.

    But Man's Not Barry Roux said there's no stopping him.

    Taking to the social media app, the tweep dared Twala to catch him if he can, claiming he is "19 steps ahead".

    While maintaining his innocence and denying all allegations against him, Twala has also called on the powers that be to arrest the real killer(s) of Meyiwa.

    Also Read: #SenzoMeyiwa: The Four-Year Investigation And The Demand For Justice

    Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

    Despite a four-year investigation, no arrests have been made.

