'Man's Not Barry Roux' Taunts Chicco Twala In #SenzoMeyiwa Tweets

The man behind the parody account "Man's Not Barry Roux" says he is not about to back down on his demand for justice for slain football star Senzo Meyiwa.

Sunday World reported that renowned music producer Chicco Twala had hired forensic investigators to reveal the person behind the account, which earlier this month accused him and his son Longwe of being involved in Meyiwa's murder.

Twala confirmed he was going after the person behind the account.

"I met with the forensic experts three weeks ago, and I'm satisfied with the progress they have made so far. Soon we will know who this man, is and the truth will come out," Twala told the publication.

But Man's Not Barry Roux said there's no stopping him.

Taking to the social media app, the tweep dared Twala to catch him if he can, claiming he is "19 steps ahead".

Mr Chicco Twala the information you have about me is wrong, I didn't take a transfer to any University, I am still at University of Pretoria. — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 25, 2018

While maintaining his innocence and denying all allegations against him, Twala has also called on the powers that be to arrest the real killer(s) of Meyiwa.

Mr Barry Raux it must be frustrating that you and the Devil are trying hard to discredit me and you are not succeeding..The God I believe in will always defeat you and those who believe in your nonsense.God will also find the murderers of Meyiwa. — Sello Chicco Twala (@ernest_carry) February 25, 2018

I so wish the Hawks and the SAPS can focus on the Senzo Meyiwa's investigation like they did with the suspects who shot the Police in Nqobo.We need closure on this matter so that we can identify the real culprits who are hiding behind others. — Sello Chicco Twala (@ernest_carry) February 24, 2018

Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Despite a four-year investigation, no arrests have been made.