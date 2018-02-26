Pictures Capture Jozi's Most Beautiful Chinese New Year Yet

Thousands congregated in Johannesburg's original Chinatown in the city centre on Saturday evening to celebrate the dawn of a new year — the Year of the Dog — for the largest Chinese community in Africa.

Photographer Gulshan Khan perfectly captured the spectacle and ceremony of the event, with hauntingly beautiful images of the carnival, performances, firework display, and all the diverse people who came to town.

Follow Khan on Instagram, where she captures sights and scenes from across the country.

Johannesburg-based photographer Ihsaan Haffejee also got some beautiful shots of the evening, which you can find on his Twitter page.

#Chinesenewyear celebrations in old China town in Jozi CBD pic.twitter.com/dIx0lL0cV8 — Ihsaan Haffejee (@Ihsaan_Haffo) February 24, 2018

Some slow motion action from crazy fireworks at #Chinesenewyear celebrations in #Joburg old China Town 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/8cVaZevJXK — Ihsaan Haffejee (@Ihsaan_Haffo) February 25, 2018

Street scene in old China Town in the Joburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/nBRPRifp4E — Ihsaan Haffejee (@Ihsaan_Haffo) February 25, 2018

Happy New Year!