    26/02/2018 11:22 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Pictures Capture Jozi's Most Beautiful Chinese New Year Yet

    The inner city was an explosion of colour, fireworks and delicious food.

    GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images

    Thousands congregated in Johannesburg's original Chinatown in the city centre on Saturday evening to celebrate the dawn of a new year — the Year of the Dog — for the largest Chinese community in Africa.

    Photographer Gulshan Khan perfectly captured the spectacle and ceremony of the event, with hauntingly beautiful images of the carnival, performances, firework display, and all the diverse people who came to town.

    Johannesburg's Chinese New Year

    Follow Khan on Instagram, where she captures sights and scenes from across the country.

    Johannesburg-based photographer Ihsaan Haffejee also got some beautiful shots of the evening, which you can find on his Twitter page.

    Happy New Year!

