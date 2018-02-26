Pregnant? Tattoos? 28? Miss SA Is Not Interested

In Alessia Cara's hit song "Scars To Your Beautiful", which won her a Grammy for the best new artist, the artist encourages women around the world to love and accept themselves for who they are, and not allow themselves to be oppressed by the beauty standards of modern society.

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

This song inspires women to be better versions of themselves. However, it seems Miss South Africa 2018 needs to listen to the song. If you have any beauty "scars", then the Miss SA 2018 is not for you.

Following the success of reigning Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who went on to become Miss Universe, Miss SA 2018 has released some stringent eligibility requirements for aspiring women who aim to be crowned the next Miss SA. Bluntly, you basically have to be perfect if you want to enter.

Here are the list of requirements for Miss SA 2018:

Never have been pregnant, never have given birth and not currently be pregnant

If you just had a baby, or indeed if you've had a baby at any point, or you're going to have a baby at some time in the near future then, unfortunately, Miss SA is not for you.

No tattoos

Applicants are not to have any visible tattoos. Apparently boho beauty isn't "real" beauty...

Not be married or be engaged

In order to enter, the applicant cannot be married, and must never have had a marriage annulled. They may not even be engaged.

Be older than 20 years but under 27 years of age by May 31, 2019.

Like Dracula's victims, applicants have to be young and fresh. They must be born after before May 3, 1998 – but no earlier than June 1, 1991.

So if you have dared to crack the 28 year mark, then it's off to the boneyard with you, you ancient hag. Perhaps you can consider Mrs SA, but then only if you are a married women.

Have no criminal record

Were you ever caught smoking weed? Were you a teenage shoplifter? Applicants to Miss SA have to be truthful in respect of all matters, and having a criminal record of any kind means that's apparently simply not possible. And don't think you can hide your past offences – false information of any kind will lead to disqualification.

For a competition that claims to empower women, they sure do seem to have a lot of ways to tell a woman she isn't good enough. The message is clear – your scars aren't welcome here.

This has caused a stir on social media, especially among women, who came out in numbers to share their insight on the standards set by Miss SA 2018.

This is actually the criteria for Miss SA. In 2018. Seriously.



Tatoos? Demon!

Divorce? Demon!

Babies? DEMON!



Also note how they say nothing about weight but let someone bigger than a size 30 even think about entering...



Ugh. Why do we still do this? pic.twitter.com/wrPenL7KU9 — Petty LaBelle* 🐼 (@PearlPillay) February 26, 2018

Wow are they sure they are not looking for a Disney Princess.. — Beechala from wakanda (@I_AM_MISS_BEE) February 26, 2018

It's hilarious that the competition is pitched as a form of empowerment for young women. — Lungile Mvana (@ngajambana) February 26, 2018

I thought Ms South Africa is supposed to be a representation of the South African woman.



Lol anyway I'm disqualified from this for having a child and being over a size 3 (much like most of South Africa)...



What a primitive notion of "beauty" — 🐆Gogo Esme🇿🇦 (@Leboux_M) February 26, 2018