Whose Budget Was It Anyway? People Attack Vusi Thembekwayo Over Claims He Wrote Gigaba's Speech

We bet businessman Vusi Thembekwayo was not ready for the reaction from South Africans when he claimed to have written most of Malusi Gigaba's recent Budget speech.

Over the weekend, Thembekwayo addressed a session on board the #SABCTheJourney cruise to the Mozambique islands.

During a Q-and-A session, he reportedly said he'd made a significant contribution to the Budget speech.

I contributed a lot on the Minister Of Finance speech. A big portion of it I wrote. - @VusiThembekwayo #SABC3TheJourney — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 25, 2018

There were atleast 15 other people in the room. This is a direct quote.



Furthermore, any suggestions that I have violated Vusi's right to privacy is BS. This was not on some table talk over drinks thing. It was a media Q&A, he said this and I quoted him verbatim. — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 26, 2018

Following the tweet from Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator who was in the audience, people could barely hold back.

Many had questions for both Thembekwayo and Gigaba.

So we should blame him for the VAT increase?! — just zizi (@zizi_sparks) February 25, 2018

In what capacity? — Irene DN (@irene4usall) February 25, 2018

Did he also make suggestions on the actual budget ? — ANDREW MARINGA (@Druza_dk) February 25, 2018

In came the #OtherThingsVusiWrote... which soon made it to the trends columns.

You guys think Sista Bettina fell from the sky? Nooo it was Mavusana! pic.twitter.com/T7ekG9GET4 — Let's Be Gods🇿🇦 (@Sipho_Xokiyane) February 26, 2018

they was together on the crook place — #nationalshutdown (@TdatAngelo) February 26, 2018

But y'all play way too much.