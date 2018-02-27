Hugh Masekela Honoured With Art Gallery Bearing His Name

Late jazz legend and passionate supporter of the arts Hugh Masekela, who succumbed to prostate cancer earlier this year, has just been honoured with an art gallery built in his honour.

The Hugh Masekela Gallery forms part of the Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) in Cape Town's Silo District, and will work to "tell African stories through African art".

The new gallery was unveiled on Friday at the Design Indaba festival, where Masekela's sister Barbara Masekela was in attendance to accept the honour on behalf of the Masekela family.

"Hugh Masekela was a giant within the arts and culture space. Hugh's songs and music told the world who African people were, and it is entirely fitting that this, the museum that's main purpose is to tell African stories through African art, should name the gallery after Hugh Masekela," said CEO of the V&A Waterfront and co-founder of Zeitz MOCAA, David Green.

The Hugh Masekela Gallery is now open to the public on the second floor of the museum.