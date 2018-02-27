Kids, Get Ready For Your Own New Real World

Children should brace themselves for the real world they'll soon be experiencing.

KidZania, an interactive city for children aged 2-14, is now making Fourways Mall its new home.

A Boeing 737 brought some routes in Johannesburg to a standstill on Tuesday, as the plane was transported from Jet Park in Johannesburg to the mall.

KidZania blends learning and reality with entertainment, allowing children to learn by doing. Children will be able to explore more than 60 real-life activities and test their skills in variety of professions. Through roleplaying, they can explore different real-life jobs – pilots, journalists, scientists, firemen, broadcasters and many more.

The city is a replica of the real world, with streets, buildings, a transport system and a functioning economy.

The first of its kind in South Africa, KidZania is educational entertainment that provides a dynamic way for youngsters to learn and develop essential life skills, while having fun.