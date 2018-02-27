All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    27/02/2018 12:11 SAST

    Kids, Get Ready For Your Own New Real World

    KidZania looks like it's going to be fun!😊

    Children should brace themselves for the real world they'll soon be experiencing.

    KidZania, an interactive city for children aged 2-14, is now making Fourways Mall its new home.

    A Boeing 737 brought some routes in Johannesburg to a standstill on Tuesday, as the plane was transported from Jet Park in Johannesburg to the mall.

    #boeing #737 #bigmove #kidzania #fourways #southafrica @inside_job_media

    A post shared by KariKrinx22 (@karikrinx) on

    KidZania blends learning and reality with entertainment, allowing children to learn by doing. Children will be able to explore more than 60 real-life activities and test their skills in variety of professions. Through roleplaying, they can explore different real-life jobs – pilots, journalists, scientists, firemen, broadcasters and many more.

    The city is a replica of the real world, with streets, buildings, a transport system and a functioning economy.

    KidZania Instagram

    The first of its kind in South Africa, KidZania is educational entertainment that provides a dynamic way for youngsters to learn and develop essential life skills, while having fun.

