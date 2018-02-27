Kids, Get Ready For Your Own New Real World

Children should brace themselves for the real world they'll soon be experiencing.
KidZania, an interactive city for children aged 2-14, is now making Fourways Mall its new home.
WATCH: @KidZaniaJHB is coming to Johannesburg! Want to see what the city is going to look like? Click here: https://t.co/U01VJMPmUb #JacaBreakfast #KidzaniaJHB pic.twitter.com/eG79MYLy00— JacaBreakfast (@JacaBreakfast) February 27, 2018
A Boeing 737 brought some routes in Johannesburg to a standstill on Tuesday, as the plane was transported from Jet Park in Johannesburg to the mall.
Our plane is on the move!! #KidzaniaJHB #getreadyforabetterworld pic.twitter.com/84vBa4WTKx— KidZania Johannesburg (@KidZaniaJHB) February 27, 2018
KidZania blends learning and reality with entertainment, allowing children to learn by doing. Children will be able to explore more than 60 real-life activities and test their skills in variety of professions. Through roleplaying, they can explore different real-life jobs – pilots, journalists, scientists, firemen, broadcasters and many more.
The city is a replica of the real world, with streets, buildings, a transport system and a functioning economy.
The first of its kind in South Africa, KidZania is educational entertainment that provides a dynamic way for youngsters to learn and develop essential life skills, while having fun.