Black Coffee, Cassper And Caster Nominated In Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Come March 24, local stars Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Caster Semenya will fly the South African flag high at the 31st annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Black Coffee is nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star category, while both Caster and Cassper are nominated for the Favourite African Star award.

The awards show is the only live event at which kids' votes count – and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed.

It also celebrates kids' favourites across movies, television, music and digital.

Alex Okosi, the executive vice president and managing director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa, said the awards show offers a platform for African stars to be recognised for their excellence in various talents including music, sport and television, by kids all over the globe.

"We are delighted to feature the continent's highly talented nominees in the Favourite African Stars category, where Black Coffee is nominated for the Favourite Global Music Star category alongside international counterparts," he said.

The awards show will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be hosted by John Cena.

Voting lines open on March 5 and March 19 for the categories with South African stars as nominees.

Kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon's digital platforms – including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices – by using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favourite nominee. The kids will have the chance to influence the show in real time, with all-new live votes.