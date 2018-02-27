All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    27/02/2018 11:01 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Riky Rick Says He Has A Polar Bear Pet But People Are Worried About Him

    "If it's not photoshop then are you still alive?"

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Hip-hop artist Riky Rick.

    Rapper Riky Rick left people rather shook on Monday after he tweeted his picture with his new pet -- a polar bear.

    The "Boss Zonke" hit maker hinted on Sunday that he was awaiting a delivery of a live exotic specimen from the North Pole. He also asked people to guess what it could be.

    On Monday he followed up with this picture.

    But many did not believe the picture was real, calling it a stunt.

    Others called him out for, well, buying the damn thing in the first place (if he did).

    The million-dollar question, if king Kotini really has a polar bear, is:

