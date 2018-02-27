Riky Rick Says He Has A Polar Bear Pet But People Are Worried About Him

Rapper Riky Rick left people rather shook on Monday after he tweeted his picture with his new pet -- a polar bear.

The "Boss Zonke" hit maker hinted on Sunday that he was awaiting a delivery of a live exotic specimen from the North Pole. He also asked people to guess what it could be.

On Monday he followed up with this picture.

What do y'all think of my new pet? I need help naming her though #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/6JYQ0P1egD — #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) February 26, 2018

But many did not believe the picture was real, calling it a stunt.

Ur tweet doesn't add up bro pic.twitter.com/GfXHld0he1 — Melmizi (@melmizi) February 26, 2018

Others called him out for, well, buying the damn thing in the first place (if he did).

Dissapointing act from @rikyrickworld! How is an entire polar bear gonna survive our climate 😪#WhatsInTheBox — promise zondo (@promise__zondo) February 26, 2018

How do you bring a whole polar bear this side?? In this climate?? @rikyrickworld really is inconsiderate it's actually shocking 😕#WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/CHf987qRdZ — Cookie (@Bubblezz_p) February 26, 2018

Thought we were gonna let you disturb wildlife minding its own business just to floss on us cause you're rich & handsome? #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/KOiaqO2KQV — Zandi C Finca (@ZandiFinca) February 26, 2018

The million-dollar question, if king Kotini really has a polar bear, is: