Riky Rick Says He Has A Polar Bear Pet But People Are Worried About Him

Rapper Riky Rick left people rather shook on Monday after he tweeted his picture with his new pet -- a polar bear.
The "Boss Zonke" hit maker hinted on Sunday that he was awaiting a delivery of a live exotic specimen from the North Pole. He also asked people to guess what it could be.
Got something special coming in... 😬 pic.twitter.com/bAROuQ3DO2— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) February 25, 2018
On Monday he followed up with this picture.
What do y'all think of my new pet? I need help naming her though #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/6JYQ0P1egD— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) February 26, 2018
But many did not believe the picture was real, calling it a stunt.
🤔🤔🤔 I smell Photoshop pic.twitter.com/DP5DRpLSWc— Starnner_Lehippie (@Real_Starnner) February 26, 2018
Ur tweet doesn't add up bro pic.twitter.com/GfXHld0he1— Melmizi (@melmizi) February 26, 2018
original picture??🤔 pic.twitter.com/YQKYjt9SvD— rbk (@ASVPrbk) February 26, 2018
Others called him out for, well, buying the damn thing in the first place (if he did).
Dissapointing act from @rikyrickworld! How is an entire polar bear gonna survive our climate 😪#WhatsInTheBox— promise zondo (@promise__zondo) February 26, 2018
How do you bring a whole polar bear this side?? In this climate?? @rikyrickworld really is inconsiderate it's actually shocking 😕#WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/CHf987qRdZ— Cookie (@Bubblezz_p) February 26, 2018
Thought we were gonna let you disturb wildlife minding its own business just to floss on us cause you're rich & handsome? #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/KOiaqO2KQV— Zandi C Finca (@ZandiFinca) February 26, 2018
Someone tag the SPCA right now, nawu'mhlola #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/g3GZ0FcBxT— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) February 26, 2018
The million-dollar question, if king Kotini really has a polar bear, is:
Are you still alive bro? @rikyrickworld #WhatsInTheBox pic.twitter.com/qseC8LkRa9— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) February 27, 2018