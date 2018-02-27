South African Trio Nominated For Nickelodeon 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Monday announced the nominees for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, the only live event where kids' votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed.

Celebrating kids' favourites across movies, television, music and digital, this year's nominees include:

Cassper Nyovest, Caster Semenya (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria), Emmanuella (Nigeria), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) in the Favourite African Star category and Black Coffee (South Africa) in the Favourite Global Music Star category.

Commented Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Alex Okosi:

"The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards offer a platform for African stars to be recognised for their excellence in their various talents including, music, sport and television by kids all over the globe".

"We are delighted to feature the continent's highly talented nominees in the Favourite African Stars category where Black Coffee is nominated for the Favourite Global Music Star category alongside international counterparts."

Voting lines for Favourite Global Music star open on 5 March and Favourite African Star open on 19 March.

Other nominees include Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Khalid, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran among others.

WWE Superstar John Cena will return to host the Nickelodeon 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday 24 March which will premiere on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 17:05 CAT on Sunday 25 March.

Channel24