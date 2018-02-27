Twitter: 'The General's Back; No More Stomach Out, Chest In!'

In Monday night's Cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Bheki Cele as the new minister of police, and Twitter has been blazing ever since.

Some very excited tweeps warned overweight policeman that they would now have to lose weight to conform to Cele's "stomach-in-chest-out" philosophy.

The police minister's anti-potbelly remarks were made when he was the police commissioner in 2010. He told officers that "people must envy your body".

He's back #BhekiCele, now #MkhabaMustFall. If ur a fat cop ur in trouble — BMORE_DA_LEGEND (@bmore_sambo) February 27, 2018

Fat Police Officers after hearing that #bhekicele is back, GYM will start again! pic.twitter.com/USaw4WYJcB — Mr Vilakazi (@AbdulStylist) February 26, 2018

Bathi the SAPS uniform won't have big sizes because #BhekiCele is back — Thandile Mlombile (@asithandileMlo) February 27, 2018

At some point #BhekiCele asked Baby Jake Matlala to train police to reduce "umkhaba" says Prof Somadoda Fikeni

I didn't know this 😂😂 #amlive — MAZWAYI🌏VOXEKA (@MazwayiVoxeka) February 27, 2018

#BhekiCele AYEYE MR CHEST OUT STOMACH IN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/W4SXjTQg5U — MSICK BEATS (@MsickBeats) February 27, 2018

His comments were posted on YouTube, and inspired a techno hit that synchronised his speech with dance beats.

Volkswagen Polo (VW) drivers – whose cars are prime theft and hijacking targets – are said to be at ease, now that Cele will be steering the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) ship.

Polo drivers will now sleep in peace #BhekiCele — deric_ncube (@d333kay) February 26, 2018

#CabinetReshuffle#BhekiCele is back yes now i can start to leave my GTI open pic.twitter.com/70zI7SaBJR — BLACK PANTHER (@Teeo19773284) February 26, 2018

VW and Range Rover drivers sleeping when Mbalula was Min of Police



vs #BhekiCele as Minister Of Police#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/MbExytazjz — 👑XHOSA PAPI 🍫 (@Lutho__m) February 27, 2018

Others, less impressed with his appointment, reminded us that former public protector Thuli Madonsela, while still in the position, found that Cele's conduct was improper while he was police commissioner. In 2011, Madonsela determined that Cele had unlawfully entered into a R500-million lease for the Sanlam Middestad Building in Pretoria. He was subsequently fired.

I'm shocked 😱 why bring a thief to catch other thieves 🤔🤔🤔 #ThumaniOmunye #cabineReshuffle #bhekicele — Lerato Malk (@Maleka4Lerato) February 26, 2018

Someone please remind me why #BhekiCele was fired from the police ministry under President Zuma? #CabinetReshuffle cc. @Julius_S_Malema — Sizwe Hlongwane (@MASUMPA) February 26, 2018

This is what #ThuliMadonsela said about #BhekiCele



"His conduct was improper, unlawful and amounted to maladministration"



This is when he was Police Commissioner, now he is the Minister In Charge of Police!!! 😳😳😳😳#CabinetReshuffle — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) February 27, 2018

I don't understand why would people be happy about #BhekiCele when he was removed because of corruption from the same position! another thing he brought with him Amabherete who terrorized our hoods and innocent people instead of criminals #CabinetReshuffle — cxsco (@cesco_xxiv) February 26, 2018