    27/02/2018 10:58 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Twitter: 'The General's Back; No More Stomach Out, Chest In!'

    Bheki Cele has been appointed as the Minister of Police – to the delight of some, but the dismay of those who remember that unlawful R500-million lease...

    Gallo Images
    Former national police commissioner Bheki Cele, now Minister of Police. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz)

    In Monday night's Cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Bheki Cele as the new minister of police, and Twitter has been blazing ever since.

    Some very excited tweeps warned overweight policeman that they would now have to lose weight to conform to Cele's "stomach-in-chest-out" philosophy.

    The police minister's anti-potbelly remarks were made when he was the police commissioner in 2010. He told officers that "people must envy your body".

    His comments were posted on YouTube, and inspired a techno hit that synchronised his speech with dance beats.

    Volkswagen Polo (VW) drivers – whose cars are prime theft and hijacking targets – are said to be at ease, now that Cele will be steering the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) ship.

    Others, less impressed with his appointment, reminded us that former public protector Thuli Madonsela, while still in the position, found that Cele's conduct was improper while he was police commissioner. In 2011, Madonsela determined that Cele had unlawfully entered into a R500-million lease for the Sanlam Middestad Building in Pretoria. He was subsequently fired.

