5 South African Artworks That Capture The Legacy Of Land Dispossession

South African artists are also participating in the country's land debate, in which political parties are currently arguing about expropriation of privately owned land without compensation.

Here's some thought-provoking works by practitioners who have made it their careers to focus on the debate, bringing nuance to a conversation we should all be having right now.

Many of the works argue that every landscape is contested – and should be photographed, painted, or performed on with that in mind.

1. David Goldblatt: Remnant of a hedge planted in 1660 to keep the indigenous Khoi out of the first European settlement in South Africa, Kirstenbosch, Cape Town. 16 May 1993

"While his photographic vision always apprehends a constantly shifting, evolving landscape, [Goldblatt's work] nevertheless seeks to remind the viewer that even when constructed in the present tense, that landscape has memory."

2. Kemang Wa Lehulere: Broken Wing (2016)

"When the missionaries came to Africa, they had the Bible and we had the land. They said: 'Let us pray.' We closed our eyes. When we opened them, we had the Bible and they had the land." — Kemang Wa Lehulere

3. Santu Mofokeng: Easter Sunday Church Service – Free State, 1996

"His explorations of landscape invested with spiritual significance form part of a wider enquiry into space and belonging, the political meaning of landscape. His work, in which he 'reclaims landscape', investigates the meaning of landscape in relation to ownership, power and memory." — Artist statement.

Watch Mofokeng discuss land below:

4. Jurgen Schadeberg: We Won't Move 1955

"In Sophiatown the people said 'We Won't Move!' ... and when the police arrived that first day, people banged and tapped with stones and iron bars against the lamposts, and Sophiatown echoed in defiance." — Jurgen Schadeberg

5. Omar Badsha - Imijondolo

"The traces of people's lives you can see it in their clothes or their faces, but here you found in these areas – in these communities, like everywhere – it is what is in their homes [that] tells you so much about them." — Omar Badsha