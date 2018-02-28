Boywatching -- Our Top 5 TV Eye-candy This Week

Let's be honest... talent comes in many forms. And when you watch certain TV shows, you realise that when it comes to actors, talent is about more than just getting into their role. Have a look at this list of eye-candy and see what kind of talent we're talking about:

Jay Ellis (Insecure)

He's tall and dark, his abs are to die for and he plays the role of Lawrence in the HBO comedy-drama Insecure. Lawrence starts off as a loving, tender live-in partner to his girlfriend, Issa (aka Issa Ray or Awkward Black Girl). Things get really interesting as we watch him turn from geeky nice guy to playboy in the second season. In Insecure season 2, we are left with no choice but to objectify him – he takes his shirt is off in almost every episode. His fan base, the 'Lawrence Hive', is definitely not complaining!

Jay Ellis (aka Lawrence in Insecure)

Michael Ealy (Being Mary Jane, Sleeper Cell)

The blue-eyed, raspy-voiced Michael Ealy is not just a pretty face. We've seen him speak out on race relations in the US and his characters always have some level of depth to them. We've seen him act as a Muslim ex-con in the drama Sleeper Cell, but perhaps his most alluring role is as Justin in the romance-drama, Being Mary Jane.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Ealy attends Netflix Presents Russell Simmons 'Def Comdey Jam 25' Special Event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

Omari Hardwick (Power)

He could very aptly be described as oozing sex appeal. In the crime drama-thriller Power, we get accustomed to seeing his staggering six-pack and even get a glimpse of his beautiful butt in a sex scene or two. He plays a character called James 'Ghost' St Patrick who is as badass as he is hot. His six-pack can also be seen in Being Mary Jane, where he plays the role of the philandering Andre.

SK Khoza (Ayeye, The Road)

Sexy SK is no stranger to #MCM. He is not only a talented actor but incredibly easy on the eye. He grabbed our attention is his role as Neo in local drama series Ayeye, where he moves effortlessly between doting dad, advertising industry hustler and lover boy. He also delivers on talent (and then some) in the series The Road.

S'dumo Mtshali (iNumber Number, Isibaya)

Whoa! Where do we start with S'dumo Mtshali? He is a rare combination of incredible acting talent and eye-candy. So talented is he that you almost forget to drool over his looks and find yourself rather in awe of his classy acting – especially in the crime drama series iNumber Number and soapie Isibaya. Of course, Twitter and Insta will not let us forget...

