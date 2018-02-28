'Chinese Condoms Too Small' – Zimbabwe Health Minister

Zimbabwean health minister David Parirenyatwa has reportedly challenged private manufactures in the country to produce condoms so as "to address concerns over the size of condoms imported from China".

According to NewsDay, Parirenyatwa said the move would also save on foreign currency.

Parirenyatwa said this while speaking during the launch of the Zimbabwe Private-Sector HIV/Aids and Wellness coordinating board (Zipshaw) in the capital, Harare.

The minister urged private companies "to come on board in the fight against HIV and start manufacturing drugs – together with condoms [that] are suitable for the Zimbabwean people".

He said that young people in the southern African country complained about the size of imported Chinese condoms, saying they were "too small".

According to website New Zimbabwe, at least 109.4-million condoms were distributed across Zimbabwe in 2016, which amounted to around 33 condoms per individual for the year.

This made Zimbabwe one of the five countries that had exceeded the United Nations Population Fund's regional mark of 30 male condoms per man per year, the report said.

Condoms are one of the key measures the Zimbabwean government and its development partners are using to fight the HIV/Aids epidemic in the country.

