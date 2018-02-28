Is Intelligence Boss Arthur Fraser Behind Raid On Jacques Pauw's Home?

The complainant in the case against author of "The President's Keepers", Jacques Pauw, appears to be State Security Agency (SSA) director-general, Arthur Fraser, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

The Hawks' crimes against the state unit raided Pauw's home on Wednesday afternoon, looking for documents.

Pauw said the Hawks were looking for "secret state security files", but that there was nothing of the sort at his home. His wife, Sam Rogers, told News24 that the police were going through CVs of people who had applied for work at their guesthouse and old copies of Getaway magazines.

In Pauw's book, Fraser is accused of being central to a parallel intelligence network, which allegedly looted millions from the state. Intelligence reports were sent to Fraser instead of the National Intelligence Agency, and intelligence operations were undertaken on his instruction without budgets or authorisation, Pauw alleged.

The State Security Agency (SSA) reportedly raided Fraser's home, where they found 800 intelligence reports which never reached the NIA. Fraser was allegedly protected by the authorities because of his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma.

Fraser and his family were considering legal action against Pauw at the time, reported eNCA.

Pauw also told EWN that nothing significant was found at his home.

"This related to classified material and documents pertaining to the State Security Agency. The complainant in the matter seems to be State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser.

"They left with a few papers. Nothing significant. There were no secret documents in my office. Did they really think I would keep my documentation in my office? Because I've expected raids like this for quite some time," he said.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they were looking for documents related to the alleged violation of the National Strategic Intelligence Act.

Pauw told Daily Maverick that although the country's political leadership had changed since his book was published, "the old guard" was still in charge at the police and the NPA. He said the orders to raid his house came from Pretoria, but that the officers who conducted the search were professional, and were merely following orders.

He said the raid was a confirmation of the veracity of the allegations contained in his book.