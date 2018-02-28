Johnny Clegg Will End His 'Final Journey Tour' In Zimbabwe

Legendary South African muso, 65-year old Johnny Clegg, will head to Zimbabwe in May for the last concert in his "Final Journey" world tour.

The concert at RainTree, Umwinsidale in Harare will be a night of anthems and incredible music that'll be a fitting sendoff for one of Africa's most loved musicians.

Over four decades, Clegg has sold more than 5-million albums featuring his brand of crossover music worldwide. He has wowed vast audiences with his audacious live shows, and won many national and international awards with his music and outspoken views.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA NOVEMBER 11: Legendary musician Johnny Clegg and his son, Jesse, perform together ahead of the Final Journey Tour show at the Dome on November 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is the first time the father and son have appeared on stage together. Clegg also released his new album, 'King Of Time', on which Jesse is featured. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

His haunting refrain "Impi" (meaning "army of Zulu warriors") regularly echoes through South African rugby stadiums. Other iconic songs include "Great Heart" (used in the movie "Jock Of The Bushveld", "The Crossing", a moving tribute to his dancing partner Dudu Ndlovu, and his 1980s lament for a jailed Nelson Mandela called "Asimbonanga".

Johnny was born in the U.K., but raised in South Africa. He took an interest in African culture while growing up, and was soon playing Zulu street music and performing in traditional Zulu dance competitions, before rocketing to world fame with his first band, Juluka.

His global farewell tour started with a concert in Cape Town on July 7, 2017, moving on to other South Africa venues before heading to London, France (where he is revered as "le Zoulou blanc", or "the white Zulu"), Dubai, the U.S. and Canada.