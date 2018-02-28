Ngcobo Massacre: Sixth Suspect Arrested On Tuesday Night

The Hawks have confirmed that a sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of five police officers and one soldier in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

The man was arrested on Tuesday night at the controversial Seven Angels Ministry, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni told News24.

"He was found in possession of an unlawful firearm. It was one of the firearms that were stolen from the police station where the officers were killed," Feni said.

The man is expected to appear in the Ngcobo District Court on Thursday.

The arrest comes after unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station, between Mthatha and Queenstown, on Wednesday, February 21, and shot and killed five policemen and a soldier.

The Seven Angels Ministry was in the spotlight at the weekend after seven people suspected to be involved in the murders were shot dead.

Three Mancoba brothers, who were church leaders, were among those killed.

Several young girls and women were rescued from the church, which locals described as a "cult".

