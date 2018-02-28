Tumi Morake Leaves Jacaranda FM

The Jacaranda FM breakfast show's Tumi Morake will no longer be co-hosting alongside Martin Bester.

Morake plans to co-write a movie with her husband, Mpho Osei-Tutu, and continue presenting her TV talk show. She also has an international stand-up tour in Australia with Ndumiso Lindi lined up.

"This was not an easy decision for me at all. The timing was just not right for this relationship – it is like leaving a lover that you are still in love with. I really hope that fate will bring us together again one day," Morake said.

Martin Bester will continue to host the Jacaranda FM breakfast show with Liesl Laurie and Elma Smit.

Jacaranda FM general manager Kevin Fine said the station is "sad to see her go, but we understand and respect her decision".

"Tumi's energy, wit, warmth and professionalism impacted positively from day one. We are glad to have been part of her first venture into radio – she is an incredible talent and pours herself 100 percent into everything she takes on. She will always have a home here at Jacaranda FM," Fine said.

Morake was hired at the station just last year, but caused a stir with her stolen-bicycle analogy.

Late last year , Morake said all race groups were "just expected to unite" after the demise of apartheid, without any form of retribution. She then employed the analogy that was considered offensive by some of the station's mostly white, Afrikaans-speaking listeners:

"It's like a child whose bicycle was taken forcefully away from him, and then you say to the bully, 'No, no, no – share the bike together, don't be like that'."

Disgruntled listeners lodged a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission, but the BCCSA concurred with her defenders, including Jacaranda FM, that her remarks were not equivalent to hate speech.