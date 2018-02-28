WATCH: Move over 'Idols' Wooden Mic, Itumeleng Khune is here

Who really needs to wait for "Idols" to share some of its worst auditions for the upcoming season when we have South Africa's fave goalkeeper to keep us entertained.

Itumeleng Khune often lets his fans in on his training sessions by posting videos on social media.

This week was no different -- except, he shared a video of himself attempting to rap during his gym session.

Itumeleng Khune attempting to rap😂 pic.twitter.com/8ge9MJ2r78 — Matt Mogotlane (@Matt_Mogotlane) February 26, 2018

And people sure had a lot to say about it.

When itumeleng khune said "have a baby with me hdiykdjindaiongdnnjnnjiwiidd"

I felt that😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vAQnty7RFN — zakes songo (@zakessongo) February 26, 2018

Itumeleng Khune keeps giving us reasons to understand why Minnie left him. Haai le outie... 😂 — Sihle  (@SihleNkosi_) February 26, 2018

If you're still confused as to which song your boy was rapping to, this should help:

Ok guys I made a clip with both Jay-Z and Khune 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HID0cFRXz4 — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) February 26, 2018

But hey, who are we to judge.