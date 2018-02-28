All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    28/02/2018 09:43 SAST

    WATCH: Move over 'Idols' Wooden Mic, Itumeleng Khune is here

    LOL, WTF!

    PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images
    Itumeleng Khune.

    Who really needs to wait for "Idols" to share some of its worst auditions for the upcoming season when we have South Africa's fave goalkeeper to keep us entertained.

    Itumeleng Khune often lets his fans in on his training sessions by posting videos on social media.

    This week was no different -- except, he shared a video of himself attempting to rap during his gym session.

    And people sure had a lot to say about it.

    If you're still confused as to which song your boy was rapping to, this should help:

    But hey, who are we to judge.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentitumeleng khuneMzansi