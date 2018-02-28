What Are Your #YouHaventLivedIfYou Moments?

How many experiences did you have as a kid that years later, when you look back on them, you laugh? Black Twitter brought all the stories out the woodwork with yesterday's #YouHaventLivedIfYou hashtag that was picked up on many feeds – revealing that there is a rich thread of common experiences that make most of us laugh and ask ourselves "WTF?" when we remember them.

From "#YouHaventLivedIFyou never had to hold your charger/earphones a certain way just for it to work", to "#YouHaventLivedIFyou dreamt peeing in the toilet, and woke up from the stupid dream to find the bed soaking wet. And switched sides with your sibling...", they kept coming to keep us in stitches.

Here are some of the funnier tweets:

#YouHaventLivedIFyou never did this during your childhood days 👇 pic.twitter.com/D4spxYWExQ

#YouHaventLivedIFyou have never told a guy to leave you alone yet actually you want him to do some pleading😊😎😋 pic.twitter.com/N5LAkcn9DW — 😍Pamela Nora😍 (@KithellaUg) February 28, 2018

#YouHaventLivedIFyou

Have never experienced those last few days to payday pic.twitter.com/SxduMgDOeK — Dzaddy_mO® (@mO_Moremi) February 28, 2018

#YouHaventLivedIFyou never had to hold your charger/Earphones a certain way just for it to work pic.twitter.com/3vfAjtrSnw — Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) February 28, 2018

#YouHaventLivedIFyou haven't practiced that "after robot" in your heart before saying it louder in a taxi. pic.twitter.com/gOa1qrjCzp — 19MarchIssaBirthday (@Calvin_Lentswan) February 28, 2018

#YouHaventLivedIFyou haven't dried your school uniform using an iron pic.twitter.com/BECeFkzKRE — Name cannot be blank (@lee_rxy) February 28, 2018

Got you thinking, didn't they?