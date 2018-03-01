AfriForum To Warn Investors About The 'Threat' Of Land Expropriation In SA

Lobby group AfriForum has warned that an amendment of the Constitution, to allow land expropriation without compensation, could "unleash conflict in the country".

CEO Kallie Kriel said the organisation would launch a "comprehensive international campaign" to inform foreign governments and investors about the threat to property rights in South Africa.

He was speaking after an EFF motion for the amendment was adopted in the National Assembly. It is now with a Constitutional Review Committee.

But the organisation says it will send a memorandum to all of the country's current trade partners, urging them to put pressure on the government to rethink the decision.

"Although this will be a drastic step, it will be a necessary last resort to prevent that the South African government – through the disregard of property rights – destroys the country's economy to the disadvantage of all in the country," he said.

As a responsible organisation, AfriForum must do everything possible to prevent South Africa becoming a second Zimbabwe, that is plunged into poverty, through the disregard of property rights.

Kriel warned that the destruction of the economy through land expropriation without compensation threatened safety in the country.

"Conflict is not in anyone's interest and therefore, AfriForum will do everything possible to mobilise international pressure to thusly prevent the violation of property rights," Kriel said.

He added that critics should not attack the messenger, in this case, AfriForum, when it attempts to issue this warning.

He said the "cause" of the threatening crisis was the fact that the ANC had turned its back on the protection of property rights.

-- News24