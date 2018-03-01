All Sections
    • NEWS
    01/03/2018 12:17 SAST

    FULL STATEMENT: Lynne Brown Resigns As ANC MP

    "We are confident that she will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future."

    Netwerk24

    RESIGNATION OF ANC MP LYNNE BROWN

    The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Minister of Public Enterprises, comrade Lynne Brown, as a member of Parliament effective 27 February 2018.

    Comrade Brown joined the National Assembly in 2014 and had previously served as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in various capacities from 1994 till 2014.

    She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so.

    We are confident that she will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish her well.

    Issued by the Office of the ANC Chief Whip, Hon. Jackson Mthembu.

    MORE:ANCLynne BrownMPNewsPublic enterprises