Glen Lewis Calls Tbo Touch A Coward And Hypocrite As He Leaves Touch HD -- 'Shut Up Already'

Around this time of the year, the South African radio industry goes through changes -- old shows are canned, some survive and new ones are introduced. The same goes for presenters and DJs; while some are axed, others are hired and some reshuffled to other shows.

This period is seldom without drama.

On Wednesday, renowned radio DJ Glen Lewis announced on Twitter that he was leaving internet radio station Touch HD after a year as host of the breakfast show.

Today is #lastday @touchhdonline Thanx for making the #expbrkf The no 1 show , we got the Exp Mix @9.30 — glenzito (@GlenLewisSA) February 28, 2018

The station's owner, Tbo Touch, took to the social media app to thank Lewis for his contribution to the station and wish him well for the future.

Salute the Legend @GlenLewisSA Radios Hall Fame without a doubt. Your contribution to the industry is unsurpassed and I'm grateful to be counted amongst those who've shared the 🎤 with you and this is just chapter 2 of our historical journey! #Glenzito pic.twitter.com/mPBaF8lnDz — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 28, 2018

But Lewis refused to accept the message. Instead, he fired shots at Touch.

This dude though makes me laugh 😂 singing my praises all of sudden #coward #hypocrit shut up already @TouchHDOnline @iamtbotouch — glenzito (@GlenLewisSA) February 28, 2018

Speaking to IOL, Touch said Lewis wanted to stick to the traditional [approach to] radio while digital was engagement driven instead.

"I feel he wants to do more traditional radio. I think what we both learnt from this experience is that one being a big star in traditional radio doesn't guarantee you will be a big star in content creation. You always have to engage your listeners.

"He [Lewis] understands well that content engagement is far different from mixing two great songs and having people appreciate your craft or your ability, he told the publication.

He said the station had conducted a survey and found that listeners were after more digital-savvy radio personalities.

He said: "We learnt that digital is not personality driven, it is engagement driven. People look into how many times you tweet, how many times you respond."

Lewis' show, "The Expensive Breakfast" has from March 1 been replaced by the Microwave Boys' "Breakfast Wave" which airs from 7am to 10am.

Also reacting to Lewis' tweet were veteran radio hosts Robert Marawa and DJ Fresh.