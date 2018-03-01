The Fifa World Cup trophy tour is finally here in South Africa. With the 2018 tournament in Russia only months away, the iconic trophy has made its touchdown in SA – giving the public a chance to feast their eyes on football's most coveted prize.

After visiting various cities around the world, most recently Mozambique, the trophy was unveiled in Johannesburg on March 1.

In attendance were Fifa representatives, Coca-Cola's director of global football marketing, the first female Mnister of Sport, Thokozile Xasa, and Safa president Danny Jordaan.

The unveiling also saw South African hip-hop star Casper Nyovest alongside U.S. artist Jason Derulo unveil the official 2018 Fifa World Cup Coca-Cola anthem, "Colours". The song was played to media in an exclusive session and will be the official Coke tournament anthem in Russia.

On March 2, fans in and around Soweto will have a unique opportunity to relive the memories of 2010, when the trophy makes an appearance at Maponya Mall. Entry will be free.

Finally, the trophy will travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town on March 3, to be displayed at Newlands. The South African tour concludes with a concert, at which Nyovest will launch "Colours" to the public.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, who is accompanying the trophy on its travels, has urged fans in Mzansi to get involved and witness the greatness. Fans will be able to take pictures next to the trophy, which will, of course, be displayed in a glass box.