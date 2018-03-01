The Spice Girls Might Perform At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding

The most-anticipated event of the year just got a little spicier.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding — set for May 19, (mark your calendars!) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle — already promises to be memorable. That the dazzling actress (who lived in Toronto while filming "Suits," which basically makes her one of us) is tying the knot with one of the most sought-after royals is reason enough to get excited (heck, even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his congratulations when news of their engagement broke).

But now the wedding, which could boost the British economy by $850 million and we honestly think is deserving of a stat holiday in Canada (but we'll settle for a parade or two), is immediately infinitely more amazing with the possibility that the Spice Girls might perform at the reception.

What do you think about that? ... NOW YOU KNOW HOW I FEEEEEL. Say you can handle my love. Are you for real (are you for real)?

Sorry, we can't help ourselves.

Spice Girl Mel B. (known to those of us who came of age in the late '90s and early 2000s as "Scary Spice," but officially known as Melanie Brown) got the rumour mill flowing during an episode of "The Real" Tuesday.

When asked by the hosts if she knew anyone going to the wedding, Brown nodded and said "I'm going" and added that all five of the Spice Girls were invited as the audience screamed (and the 16-year-old version of us screamed ... fine, current us also screamed).

"Why am I so honest?" Brown said.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Then after some back and forth about which host Brown should take as her date, Loni Love asked the question we all had on our minds: would the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?

And Brown just threw some papers she'd been holding in the air as if she was in defeat WHICH TELLS US EVERYTHING WE NEED TO KNOW!

The internet responded to the big reveal as expected: with equal parts excitement and wit.

Me: *doesn't care about royal weddings at all*



Mel B: *teases Spice Girls performance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding*



Me: *buys fascinator and books flight to the UK* — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 27, 2018

Hm don't think we could possibly get more excited about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding... oh wait... THE SPICE GIRLS ARE FKIN PERFORMING?? 😲 Okay yeah, that did it https://t.co/q1usI9SwsX pic.twitter.com/gsY1fWUevL — NYLON (@NylonMag) February 28, 2018

Listen, if the Spice Girls are actually performing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception then I have no choice but to move to England and officially pursue my dream of becoming a part of the royal family — julia bork (@j_bork3) February 28, 2018

Not only is Meghan Markle marrying a prince, but the SPICE GIRLS are performing at their wedding. Way to live your best life. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Remy Victoria (@rvstarker) February 28, 2018

If the rumors are true, this won't be the first time Prince Harry hangs out with Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh Spice.

He actually met them before a charity concert in South Africa in 1997, when he was 13, Us Weekly reports. It was Harry's first overseas engagement, the magazine said.

The Prince Of Wales and Prince Harry visited South Africa and met with the Spice Girls at a concert in 1997.

Ahhh, look how excited little Prince Spice (Ginger Spice is already taken, OK?) was!

Earlier in February, the Spice Girls revealed that they might be reuniting after Ginger Spice (Geri Horner, formerly Halliwell) posted a photo of the group with the caption "girl power is alive and well."

The singers, all five of which haven't performed together since 2012, will reportedly be taking on some new projects together including TV shows in China and a "greatest hits" album, The Sun reported.

But it looks like their most exciting project might be getting booked to be wedding singers, and we are 100 per cent on board.

Will they wear fascinators, though?