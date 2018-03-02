EFF Unapologetic Over Plan To Remove NMB Mayor Athol Trollip

Undeterred by being hauled off to the Equality Court by its rival, the DA, the EFF is unapologetically

going ahead with its plan to remove the DA's Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, the party said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the EFF would table a motion of no confidence in Trollip on April 6 to "punish" the DA for voting against the EFF's motion to allow expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament on Tuesday.

The DA announced on Thursday that it would be reporting Malema to the Equality Court for what it deems hate speech and incitement of violence at an EFF rally.

The DA quoted him as saying: "[We] are going to remove a mayor of PE... [we] are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat."

In response, Ndlozi said Malema would not apologise as he used "throat-cutting" as a figure of speech for "unapologetically and unsympathetically removing Trollip to mirror their (DA's) own unsympathetic attitude toward black land loss".

The city was one of the most contested metros in the 2016 local government elections. The DA unseated the ANC by securing 57 seats in the 120-seat council, with the ANC winning just 50 seats.

The DA's initial coalition included the UDM, but the party pulled out after its leader in the metro, Mongameli Bobani, was ousted as deputy mayor last year.

