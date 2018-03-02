All Sections
    02/03/2018 13:38 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Nakhane Releases A New Video, And It's 🔥🔥🔥

    We are so, so here for the bacchanalia of his glittering 'Interloper'.

    Screenshot

    Eastern Cape-born musician, author and actor Nakhane dropped a new music video on Thursday night, and we are losing it for his seductive, glittering visuals.

    The new single, called "Interloper", sees Nakhane appear in a silver sequinned suit singing evocative lyrics like "When last did you go to Bacchanalia?". Later the artist is covered in a sea of bodies, who are all groping and reaching for him.

    The video is the latest teaser for his forthcoming album "You Will Not Die", which will be released this month.

    Check out the video below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

