The Soweto Derby That Could Decide The Title Race🏆⚽️

Arguably the biggest rivalry and derby on the African continent will see Kaizer Chiefs take on bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday, which could ultimately decide where the title goes, come the end of the season.

Never have the stakes been higher in Soweto derbies. The two side come into this match as the in-form teams in the Absa Premiership – although both sides are chasing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

A win for either team will ultimately drive their title race into overdrive, boosting hopes of catching up with the Tshwane team, currently the runaway leaders of the league.

Both sides can ill afford another draw – to drop points in the derby will see the title figuratively handed over to Sundowns. They look likely to increase the gap at the top heading into the closing stages of the league, and an even result in the derby could see Sundowns running away with it.

Regardless of the fact that history suggest we should expect a draw, Kaizer Chiefs will be buoyed by the fact that they have 10 more derby wins than the team from Orlando – so expect a pivotal PSL clash.

Here is a look at their league head-to-head record:



The match, to be played at the 90,000-plus capacity FNB Stadium, is almost sold out. Hopefully we can expect fireworks at Nasrec.