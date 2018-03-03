ANC Wants 'No Effort Spared' In Finding Taxify Driver's Killers

Johannesburg – The ANC in Gauteng has condemned the killing of a Taxify driver, whose body was found in the boot of his burnt vehicle.

Mafika Mgcina, chairperson of the ANC's caucus sub-committee on transport, said the committee was disgusted by "the callous and senseless killing" of Siyabonga Ngcobo.

"We are deeply saddened at the resurgence of violence in the transport industry. We strongly condemn this barbaric criminal act that devalues human life. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Ngcobo," Mgcina said.

"We urge the police to spare no effort in hunting down these criminals, so that they face the full might of the law."

Mgcina added that the committee urged the police to work tirelessly to ensure the criminals are caught.

"Our communities cannot be safe while these criminals are roaming our streets," he said.

Earlier, Gauteng's MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane also condemned the killing.

"I am disturbed and disgusted by this brutal murder of a Taxify cab driver. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and I am hopeful that no stone will be left unturned within the criminal justice system to bring the perpetrators of this callous crime to book," Nkosi-Malobane said.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, said Ngcobo's body was discovered on Thursday in the boot of a Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa's Sunnyside campus.

Both the police and the company said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

News24