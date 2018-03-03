Tanzanian UJ Student 'Intentionally' Mowed Down By Taxi

The African Diaspora Forum has called for justice following the death of Tanzanian University of Johannesburg (UJ) PhD student, Baraka Leonard Nafari, EWN reported on Saturday.

This follows a hit-and-run by a taxi in the early hours of Friday, February 23, which claimed the life of the student outside UJ's Kingsway Campus in Auckland Park.

Marc Gbaffou, who is from the forum, has condemned the incident and has called for those behind the murder to be put behind bars.

Rest in Peace Baraka Leonard Nafari ! — Marcus Tucker (@MarcusTucker_) March 3, 2018

Friends of UJ student Baraka Nafari, who was killed in a hit and run, have described him as a wise person who was always willing to help. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2018

"We're calling upon the Minister of Police [Bheki Cele] to come and assist. This case cannot be hidden in this way."

According to reports, there has been speculation around his death, with the university and police being accused of inaction.

TimesLive reported that South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

Nafari's friends say that they have seen CCTV footage, which shows that the taxi driver who knocked him over "deliberately pursued him and mowed him down".

Nafari was a research assistant within the department of economics and econometrics at the university.