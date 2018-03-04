All Sections
    05/03/2018 05:41 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Lindiwe Sisulu: No Need For International Community To Panic Over Land Reform

    Government says there is no need for "alarm" as Parliament investigates land expropration without compensation.

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA FEBRUARY 15: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Lindiwe Sisulu and Malusi Gigaba during Cyril Ramaphosas election as the new president of the Republic of South Africa in Parliament on February 15, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Ramaphosa was elected unchallenged, as the new president of the Republic following Jacob Zumas resignation. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the election. (Photo by Esa Alexander/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Alexander/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Government says there is no need for the international community to "panic" over moves to expropriate land without compensation. International relations and co-operation minister Lindiwe Sisulu reportedly said on Sunday that the issue was being handled "properly" and that all stakeholders would have input in the process.

    This follows Parliament's historic vote last week, when a majority of MPs voted in favour of a motion to investigate the amending of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

    According to News24, on Sunday, Sisulu said she had noted comments by a number of international organisations on the parliamentary process.

    "There is no need to panic or be alarmist. The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has already said in Parliament and in a number of public platforms whilst addressing various stakeholders that there is no need to panic," she reportedly said.

    Sisulu added that all stakeholders, "domestic and international", should "respect that (parliamentary) process" underway and take advantage of the situation to make inputs. She said president Cyril Ramaphosa "remains committed to engage all stakeholders during this process".

    "We invite members of the international community to continue supporting our efforts to reverse the legacy of apartheid," Sisulu reportedly said.

    Responding to the debate in the House of Traditional Leaders last week, Ramaphosa said there was "no reason to panic and start beating war drums".

    What this moment requires is for people to engage with each other and come up with proposals that can lead to a just and sustainable outcome," Ramaphosa said.

    "There is no reason for any one of us to panic and start beating war drums. Farming activities must continue as normal, and investments in land and farming must continue.

    "We are going to handle this matter in the way we've always handled difficult issues in our country: by dialogue, discussion, engagement, until we find good solutions that will take our country forward."

    On Sunday, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene echoed the sentiment in an interview with eNCA.

    He said the fact that the debate was taking place was a good thing, and said international investors would not be scared off.

    "The best place for this debate to take place is with the legislature so that you come up with a solution that everybody is comfortable with," he said.

