Black Motion To Sue Comair For Millions Following The 'Racism Incident' On British Airways Flight

House music duo Black Motion plans to sue Comair for R3.7million following an alleged racism incident on a British Airways flight back in December.

City Press reported that the award-winning duo is suing the airline for racism, public humiliation and falsely accusing them of terrorism which damaged their brand.

The "Imali" hitmakers had boarded the British Airways from Cape Town when they were downgraded to the Economy class from Business class to make way for a white female passenger whose seat was broken.

In its apology to the duo, the airline, admitted its procedures were at fault and said flight crew involved would be disciplined.

According to City Press, although the airline claimed Black Motion was first to be downgraded, not because they are black, but because they were travelling on discounted tickets, its own draft investigation report states there were at least three white male passengers who should have been downgraded first.

One was a staff member on a rebated ticket. Another was a free upgrade because of an incident on a previous flight and the third the recipient of "a marketing initiative".

Reacting to the matter, fans on social media commended the duo for taking action.

I commend you on this action. British airways showed no respect to you guys. Those who discriminate love to Hate... — Calmin A (@CalminAndrew) March 3, 2018

R3.7m is a small change they should sue them for R30m.😡 pic.twitter.com/JnRixIsM2J — Brian Rams (@brianrams) March 3, 2018