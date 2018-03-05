Guinness World Record: A 4-Kilometre Line Of Sandwiches🇿🇦

South Africa has a new Guinness World Record. A team representing Clover brand Cream O'Naise broke the record for the world's longest line of sandwiches on Saturday, March 3 – constructing a sarmie feast that measured a whopping 4,004.43 metres.

Yes, that's more than 4 kilometres of sandwiches; the length of 40 soccer fields.

New record: Longest line of sandwiches - 4,004.43 m (13,137 ft 10.40 in) - Congratulations to Clover SA - @CreamONaise in Johannesburg, South Africa 🥪🥪🥪🎉 pic.twitter.com/08YObcjiZK — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 3, 2018

Hundreds attended the record attempt at Maponya Mall in Soweto, to see the Cream O'Naise team challenge an official Guinness title held by the brand Nocilla of Spain, that set the mark at 3,865.78 metres in 2013.

The record stunt used 500 litres of mayonnaise, 8,100 baguettes measuring 50 centimetres each, 2,600kg of grated cheese and 800kg of lettuce.

Join in all the fun this Saturday 3rd March as @CloverWayBetter attempt to break a @GWR by building the longest sandwich! It's all going down @MAPONYAMALL2 in Soweto. #CreamONaiseGWR https://t.co/VcbZECgokj pic.twitter.com/mybxkJmoHX — Hello Joburg Mag (@HelloJoburgMag) March 1, 2018

Heading to Soweto this morning to help make a 4km long 'sammich'... a Guinness World Record sandwich! And then we're giving all of it away to anyone that's hungry! How flipping awesome #CreamONaiseGWR #Sammich pic.twitter.com/AYm896q51H — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 3, 2018

Once the record was broken, most of the sandwiches were shared among children being cared for by Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and charities CHOC and the Gift of the Givers.

We're making 4km long line of sandwiches using #CreamONaise, @CloverWayBetter cheese & lettuce at Maponya Mall, Soweto. There are hundreds of sandwiches to go around so come through to our #CreamONaiseGWR event and have a taste! pic.twitter.com/WAvLzEvUi3 — Cream O'Naise (@CreamONaise) March 3, 2018

"We did it! After months and months of planning, awesome weather and a fantastic team alongside us, we are absolutely thrilled to have secured our first ever GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title!" the team posted after securing the record.