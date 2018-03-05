All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/03/2018 14:13 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Taxify Driver Burnt Alive: 'Leave No Stone Unturned'

    Shocked South Africans want action on the death, allegedly in a taxi feud, of 21-year-old Taxify driver SIyabonga Ngcobo, who was burnt alive in his car.

    Facebook
    Siyabonga Ngcobo, the Taxify driver murdered in Tshwane.

    The Department of Transport has responded to the national outrage surrounding the death of 21-year-old Taxify driver SIyabonga Ngcobo, whose remains were discovered in Tshwane on Thursday in the boot of his torched vehicle.

    Ngcobo's death has been linked to the escalating taxi violence , with witnesses alleging that his car was set alight by metered-taxi drivers. The Meter Taxi Council's Oupa Nkosana on Monday, however, claimed that Ngcobo's death was the result of "clashes between Uber drivers and Taxify drivers".

    "The department condemns this inhumane deed in the strongest terms, and calls upon law enforcement services to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators," a statement issued by the department said on Monday.

    "We are confident that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies will get to the bottom of this matter, establish the motive behind the attack and bring those responsible to book.

    "The department would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased."

    Taxify South Africa said on Twitter that the incident is being investigated:

    This story is ongoing.

    MORE:NewsTaxi violenceTaxifyUber attacks