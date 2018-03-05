Taxify Driver Burnt Alive: 'Leave No Stone Unturned'

The Department of Transport has responded to the national outrage surrounding the death of 21-year-old Taxify driver SIyabonga Ngcobo, whose remains were discovered in Tshwane on Thursday in the boot of his torched vehicle.

Ngcobo's death has been linked to the escalating taxi violence , with witnesses alleging that his car was set alight by metered-taxi drivers. The Meter Taxi Council's Oupa Nkosana on Monday, however, claimed that Ngcobo's death was the result of "clashes between Uber drivers and Taxify drivers".

Last year he opened his events management company. He was doing his forth year at TuT. Then this year he decided to start driving for taxify. At 21, he was burnt alive in the boot of the taxify car in Pretoria.#JusticeForSiyabonga pic.twitter.com/TtFM4SsydT — #JusticeForSiyabonga (@NobuhleMbonamb2) March 4, 2018

"The department condemns this inhumane deed in the strongest terms, and calls upon law enforcement services to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators," a statement issued by the department said on Monday.

"We are confident that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies will get to the bottom of this matter, establish the motive behind the attack and bring those responsible to book.

"The department would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased."

Taxify South Africa said on Twitter that the incident is being investigated:

We were horrified to learn of the incident and are deeply saddened about this loss of life. It is not acceptable that anyone using Taxify, should ever be in danger. We are speaking to the police/government to improve safety & appeal to all not to take the law into their hands. — Taxify South Africa (@taxify_za) March 2, 2018

This story is ongoing.