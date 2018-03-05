Famous township street food "ikota" will not be the same, following the world's largest outbreak of listeriosis – and the revelation that processed cold meats like polony and Russians.

The inexpensive, mobile and very much of-its-place kota is a reliable favourite among students, young workers... and tourists looking for the local eKasi flavour.

iKota has been a favourite for a number of generations – coming from the word "quarter", named after the quarter-loaf of bread that is the base of the sandwich.

The kota, like a bunny chow, is made by hollowing out a quarter-loaf then filling it with chips, polony, cheese, Russians or other toppings.

So the need to avoid polony and Russians will hit Kota lovers hard, and they may have to cut back a little – which won't be easy, especially for students.

Here's what people and stores can add to their kota to spice it up in the meantime:

Atchar

Fried potato chips

Eggs

Cheese

Beef Patty

Chicken

Veggies, including cucumber, lettuce and tomatoes.

These might not make a familiar kota, but the alternative is to continue consuming the traditional variety with a possible added ingredient – listeriosis.