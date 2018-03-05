We Can't Stop Looking At These Pictures From The Veuve Cliquot Masters Polo

Cape Town's Val de Vie Estate was the place to be this weekend for the 2018 instalment of the Veuve Cliquot Masters Polo.

Hosted by media personality Nomzamo Mbatha, the event, now in its eighth year, takes place in various cities across the world.

The who's who of South African showbiz dressed up and showed up for a day at the horses and we loved it.

Here are some of the snaps from the day that was.

Boity:

The host with the most, Nomzamo Mbatha:

Anika Noni Rose:

Jessica Nkosi:

Katlego Maboe:

Rolene Strauss: