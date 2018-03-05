Where Will All This Recalled Cold Meat Go?

A massive recall of ready-to-eat meat is currently underway in the country, following the tracing of the deadly listeria outbreak to an Enterprise facility in Polokwane and a Rainbow Foods plant in Germiston.

Notice from Tiger Brands re Enterprise recall. #Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/TnQnbaDKy1 — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) March 4, 2018

If you hadn't heard yet, some major retailers are offering refunds for Enterprise ready-to-eat meat products bought from their stores. Whether you have opened the pack and eaten some of it or not, and whether you have a till slip or not, you can return it to them for a repayment.

We proactively manage food safety, but as an added precaution, given the Dept of Health's announcement on the source of the Listeriosis outbreak, we're recalling some viennas & cold meats. Anyone with products listed here: https://t.co/zR0bBPNllX, please return for a full refund. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 4, 2018

#Listeriosis if you bought enterprise foods at checkers or picknpay go get your refund👇👇 Rt for awareness! pic.twitter.com/8S2X1H9KPW — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) March 4, 2018

You are welcome to return any of these products without the till slip. — Shoprite SA (@Shoprite_SA) March 4, 2018

But what will happen now to all this recalled cold meat?

The products collected from the companies will be incinerated – completely burnt in special containers.

The products will be collected from the companies to be incinerated. By tomorrow evening, the public will be informed which specific processed meats to throw away, and how to discard of it safely - without creating another health hazard. #listeriosis — Bhekisisa M&G Health (@Bhekisisa_MG) March 4, 2018

Consumers have also been urged to not just throw cold meat away, as it might be eaten by other hungry people and potentially cause a health hazard.

Do not throw #listeriosis suspect food in rubbish bins. They may get eaten by other humans. Return them to the supermarkets — Peter Mansfield (@Peterman43) March 5, 2018

The health department indicated that by the end of Monday, South Africans will know which cold meats to throw away and how to do this safely.

This is an ongoing story.